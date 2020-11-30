Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Enfield: Book tells story behind making of Indian biking giant

The book, "Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield", is written by journalist Amrit Raj. Beside spilling the beans on the "behind-the-scenes takeover dramas" and the "bare-knuckled battle" to create the iconic brand, it  is also the story of the clash of the old guard with the new leading to dramatic changes in the business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:08 IST
Royal Enfield: Book tells story behind making of Indian biking giant
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A new book maps the trail-blazing story of the brand, the company and most of all, the individuals who have made Royal Enfield what it is now -- a premium homegrown consumer brand for the global markets. The book, "Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield", is written by journalist Amrit Raj. Beside spilling the beans on the "behind-the-scenes takeover dramas" and the "bare-knuckled battle" to create the iconic brand, it is also the story of the clash of the old guard with the new leading to dramatic changes in the business. "New brands inspire the kind of devotion that an Enfield does. Its distinctive look and feel, the sound of its engine and the image that it creates of its rider have all contributed to putting the brand on the kind of pedestal that others could only dream of.. The book takes you to the heart of the Royal Enfield story," said Raj.

From the beginning of the brand's journey in India in the early 1950s, the Enfield bikes have had quite a ride. Initial success and acceptance notwithstanding, by the 1980s, the brand was considered an underachiever and a basket case. Come 1990, Vikram Lal of Eicher took over the brand and gave it a whole new lease of life in 1990. Later, his son Siddhartha brought marketing and product together and catapulted the bike to an iconic status. Today, Enfield has come to epitomise successful business turnarounds.

Touted to be "deeply researched and expertly narrated", the book, according to publishing house Westland, is a worthy addition to the shelf of both business readers as well as Royal Enfield aficionados. It also got high praise from who's who of the auto industry including Sunil Kant Munjal and R C Bhargava, chairman of Hero Enterprise and Maruti Suzuki, respectively.

While Munjal said no chapter on India's motorcycle and scooter industry would be complete without a "meaningful documentation" of the Royal Enfield, Bhargava described the book as a "fascinating story" of the transformation of a brand. "It is a great Indian example of entrepreneurship, grit, passion and resilience," said Bhargava.

The 301-page book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for sale on online and offline stores.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020