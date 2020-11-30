Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB agrees to support EUR 470m road safety programme in Greece

Over the next three years, national road operator Egnatia Odos will improve road safety at 7,000 of the most dangerous sites, located across  11 regions of Greece.

EIB | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:59 IST
EIB agrees to support EUR 470m road safety programme in Greece
Over the next three years, national road operator Egnatia Odos will improve road safety at 7,000 of the most dangerous sites, located across  11 regions of Greece. Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank has agreed to support a EUR 470 million nationwide programme to reduce death and injury caused by traffic accidents across Greece.

"Improving road safety across Greece is a national priority and the EIB a key partner to the successful implementation of the National and Regional Road Safety Strategic Plan. The new EUR 235 million financial support agreed between the European Investment Bank and Egnatia Odos S.A. will reduce the risk of accidents in Greek cities, rural areas, mountain districts and on Greek islands. The close cooperation between Greek and EIB road experts during the preparation of this project ensures that it will target the most dangerous sites on the national road network and allows best practice from Greece to strengthen future road investment by the EIB around the world" said Kostas Karamanlis, Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

Over the next three years, national road operator Egnatia Odos will improve road safety at 7,000 of the most dangerous sites, located across 11 regions of Greece. The small scale safety schemes will include installation of traffic barriers, provision of anti-skid surfaces and improved warning signs and markings on roads identified as high-risk.

The Project has benefitted from EIAH advisory services at its preparation phase through a preliminary economic analysis that derived the expected socio-economic benefits from road accidents reduction and proved the project to be technically and economically sound.

"This new financial and technical partnership between Egnatia Odos S.A. and the European Investment Bank will transform road safety across Greece and benefit road users for years to come. The EUR 235 million EIB loan, representing the first direct support for Egnatia Odos, demonstrates the EIB's clear commitment to support road safety and back the National Road Safety Strategic Plan. The impact of this project will be strengthened following the technical cooperation between Greek and European road experts through the European Investment Advisory Hub and road safety best practice learnt from this project will be shared with similar schemes around the world" said Konstantinos Koutsoukos, chief executive officer of Egnatia Odos S.A.

First EIB loan to national road operator Egnatia Odos S.A.

The 15-year, EUR 235 million European Investment Bank loan, to be guaranteed by the Hellenic Republic, represents the first direct financing to Egnatia Odos. since the EIB first supported transport investment in Greece in 1963. The EIB loan will support half of the total EUR 470 million road safety investment under the programme.

"The European Investment Bank is committed to supporting transformational long-term transport investment in Greece. The EU Bank's new EUR 235 million support to national road operator Egnatia Odos S.A. will help to reduce road accidents, fatalities and injuries across the country and improve the safety of road users for years to come. Over the next three years, this project will implement best practice road safety measures in all regions of Greece. This project represents a milestone in the EIB's 57 years of supporting road, rail, air and maritime transport investment in Greece" said Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for Greece.

"I welcome the European Investment Bank's first direct support for investment by Egnatia Odos S.A. that will be guaranteed by the Hellenic Republic. Long-term financing and technical expertise provided by the EIB that will strengthen the impact of this project and accelerate road safety investment across Greece. This project demonstrates how the EIB's dedicated Investment Team for Greece and the European Investment Advisory Hub are working with Greek partners to support high-impact priority investment in Greece." said Christos Staikouras, Greek Finance Minister and Governor of the European Investment Bank.

EIB supporting national and EU road safety goals

Improving road safety at 7,000 locations identified as the most dangerous accident blackspots across the country will contribute to the Greek National Road Safety Strategic Plan and the European Union Strategic Action Plan on Road Safety.

Sharing technical expertise to improve road safety in Greece and around the world

There was close cooperation between technical experts from Egnatia Odos S.A., the Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the European Investment Advisory Hub during project preparation, to strengthen the road safety and economic impact of the EUR 470 million national investment programme. Lessons learnt from this scheme will benefit future EIB road investment around the world.

The European Investment Bank has agreed more than EUR 13 billion of long-term financing for road, rail, air and maritime transport investment across Greece since 1967. This includes support for the Athens Metro, airports in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion, expansion of the Port of Piraeus and key national motorways.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Locks, hardware industry remains adversely affected even after lifting of lockdown in UP's Aligarh

Lock manufacturers in the city stated that the locks and hardware industry continues to remain adversely affected even after the lifting of lockdown. There is almost no demand. Local suppliers do not have raw material so they cant supply to...

Four killed, 11 injured in separate accidents in U'khand

Four people were killed and 11 injured in two separate accidents in Uttarakhands Almora district on Monday. A car fell into a gorge in Jainti, killing two people on the spot, and leaving as many injured, an official at the Lamgada police st...

Cricket-betting: Man kills sister, mother to clear debts

Hyderabad, Nov 30 PTI A 23-year-old man facing financial problems after losing money in cricket-betting allegedly poisoned his mother and sister to death to clear his debts by selling their properties, police said on Monday. The accused, a ...

Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report

Bank credit growth is likely to remain moderate in the near term as lenders will continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty, says a report. The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020