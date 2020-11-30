Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP migrant workers KVIC’s Honey Mission reap first honey harvest

To begin with, five migrant workers in Western UP’s Muzaffarnagar district extracted 253 kg of honey from their 50 honey bee boxes that were distributed to them on August 25 this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:02 IST
UP migrant workers KVIC’s Honey Mission reap first honey harvest
The production of honey from these boxes will increase by at least 5 times in the months from December to March as the Eucalyptus and Mustard crop will be in full bloom during the season. Image Credit: (Pexels)

The self-sustainability measures initiated by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have begun yielding results. The distressed migrant workers who were engaged with KVIC's Honey Mission in Uttar Pradesh in the month of August, have reaped their first honey harvest and are awaiting a bumper yield in the months from December to March.

To begin with, five migrant workers in Western UP's Muzaffarnagar district extracted 253 kg of honey from their 50 honey bee boxes that were distributed to them on August 25 this year. Raw honey sells at an average of Rs 200 per kg and at this rate it is estimated to fetch nearly Rs 50,000 to the migrant workers. This means an average income of Rs 10,000 to each of these beneficiaries. A total of 700 bee boxes were distributed to 70 migrant workers after training by KVIC in this region. Honey extraction from remaining bee boxes will continue in the coming days.

The production of honey from these boxes will increase by at least 5 times in the months from December to March as the Eucalyptus and Mustard crop will be in full bloom during the season. Each of these bee boxes will produce nearly 25 kg of honey during the peak season. Further, the beekeepers will be able to migrate their boxes to nearby states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Eastern Uttar Pradesh where honey bees will find an abundance of pollen and nectar and thus add to honey production.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said it was heartening to see the migrant workers reconnecting to their roots and engaging in self-employment. "These distressed workers who had returned to their home from other cities were roped in with Honey Mission as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. It is great to see that in just three months the workers have begun earning a livelihood on their own. The production of honey and their income will grow by manifold in coming months," Saxena said.

The beneficiaries thanked KVIC for the support and said beekeeping enabled them to earn their own life without having to migrate to other cities in search of jobs. "I am thankful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi whose vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has created local employment for us. We are five workers who got 50 bee boxes and in just 3 months we have extracted 253 kg of honey," said Amit Kumar, a KVIC beekeeper in Saharanpur district.

Notably, responding to the Prime Minister's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, KVIC engaged hundreds of migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and engaged them with its flagship schemes like Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana and Project DigniTEA among others. Apart from distributing them with essential tool kits; KVIC also provided technical training and supervision to the new beekeepers so as to support them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax delays U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial again, now sees start in the coming weeks

Vaccine maker Novavax Inc said on Monday it has pushed back the start of a U.S.-based, late-stage trial for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and now expects it to begin in the coming weeks instead of November. It is the second time that No...

Somalia expels Kenyan envoy in latest row between neighbours

Somalia ordered the expulsion of Kenyas ambassador after accusing neighbouring Kenya of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland, one of Somalias five semi-autonomous states, the latest dispute between the two countries. Somalia al...

Locks, hardware industry remains adversely affected even after lifting of lockdown in UP's Aligarh

Lock manufacturers in the city stated that the locks and hardware industry continues to remain adversely affected even after the lifting of lockdown. There is almost no demand. Local suppliers do not have raw material so they cant supply to...

Four killed, 11 injured in separate accidents in U'khand

Four people were killed and 11 injured in two separate accidents in Uttarakhands Almora district on Monday. A car fell into a gorge in Jainti, killing two people on the spot, and leaving as many injured, an official at the Lamgada police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020