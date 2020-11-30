Following are the top stories at 2150 hours: NATION DELHI DEL74 2NDLD SCO-INDIA Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens New Delhi: Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism. DEL71 PM-3RDLD UP PM attacks oppn parties over protests, says they are misleading farmers Varanasi (UP): Tearing into the opposition over the protests against the new agri-marketing laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said those who have a history of deceit were playing tricks again on farmers.

DEL76 DL-VIRUS 2NDLD KEJRIWAL TESTS Delhi govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 800 New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday ordered all private laboratories to reduce the price of RT-PCR tests in the national capital to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. DEL66 CONG-LD FARMERS Congress launches social media campaign to muster support for agitating farmers New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a social media campaign to muster support for the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, when farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country.

DEL43 PM-BOOK-AATMANIRBHAR For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore India's national character for the entire world to behold and 2020 will be known as a year of internal discovery rather than of external disruption, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DEL65 FARMERS-LD DEMANDS Have come to Delhi for decisive battle, say farmer leaders; Protest against agri laws to continue New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws at Delhi border points on Monday said they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

DEL60 VIRUS-IDENTIFY-VACCINATORS Centre asks states to identify healthcare workers to carry out COVID-19 inoculation drive By Payal Banerjee New Delhi: The Centre has asked states to identify healthcare workers, including doctors, pharmacists as well as MBBS and BDS interns, who will carry out a COVID-19 inoculation drive once a vaccine is available. DEL59 VIRUS-ACTIVE-CASES Gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry New Delhi: A total of 45,333 new COVID-19 recoveries has been registered across the country in a span of 24 hours as against 38,772 new infections reported during the same period, leading to a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. DEL53 VIRUS-LD PM-ALL-PARTY PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation on Dec 4 New Delhi: The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament, official sources said on Monday.

DEL52 PM-LD VACCINE PM holds virtual meet with teams involved in developing, manufacturing COVID vaccine New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, and urged them to take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy. MDS7 RAINS-LD-SOUTH One more cyclonic storm beckons, heavy rains forecast for southern parts of TN, Kerala Chennai: A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression and progress as a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala between December 2 and 3, the India Meteorological Department said. BUSINESS DEL56 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold down Rs 142, silver declines by Rs 701 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 142 to Rs 47,483 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN FGN30 PAK-CHINA-WEI China's defence minister meets Pak Army chief; discusses regional security issues By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad: China's Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Monday held talks with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security issues and signed an agreement to deepen defence cooperation between the all-weather allies. FGN32 UK-GURU-NANAK-ROAD Road in London to be renamed after Guru Nanak: Official By Aditi Khanna London: A west London council said that it has been agreed to rename a road in its heavily Punjabi suburb of Southall as Guru Nanak Road, with the announcement coinciding with Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary being marked as Gurpurab across the world on Monday.

