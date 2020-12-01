Left Menu
Development News Edition

China blue-chips post biggest daily gain in 7 weeks on robust factory data

China's blue-chip stocks rose on Tuesday by their most in more than seven weeks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy. ** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:11 IST
China blue-chips post biggest daily gain in 7 weeks on robust factory data

China's blue-chip stocks rose on Tuesday by their most in more than seven weeks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels. ** Analysts at Nomura said the robust factory data reflected momentum behind China's recovery from pandemic-related paralysis earlier in the year. ** "We believe November's rise in the Caixin manufacturing PMI was partly a function of its sharp drop in spring this year, and partly a reflection of decent sequential growth momentum, and we expect PMIs to remain buoyant in coming months," they said in a note. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since Oct. 12. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.77% to 3,451.94. ** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.17%. ** But the real estate index lagged, gaining only 0.13% after weak housing data. ** Chinese new home prices growth eased slightly in November, weighed by tighter market curbs in larger cities and increased demand weakness in smaller towns, a private survey showed. ** China's property market is the biggest "grey rhino" - a very obvious yet ignored threat - in terms of financial risks, given it is so deeply intertwined with the financial industry, the country's chief banking regulator said on Monday. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.53% higher. ** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5686 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.5792.

Also Read: China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...

Singapore, Hong Kong delay travel bubble to next year

A hotly-anticipated air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the cities authorities said on Tuesday, due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The first flights between the two Asian financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020