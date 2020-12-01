Left Menu
Mahindra Group appoints Amit Sinha as president for group strategy

Commenting on the appointment, Shah said, “Amit's wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group.” Sinha was earlier Senior Partner and Director with Bain & Company, where he worked for over 18 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Diversified Mahindra Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Sinha as President, Group Strategy. The group, which has interest ranging from farm equipment, automobiles to defence and information technology, among others, said Sinha will work closely with the group businesses to help drive growth and returns.

"He will also oversee synergy, risk and economist functions and play a key role in coordinating international synergies between Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa," the statement said. Sinha will report to Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team, it added. Commenting on the appointment, Shah said, "Amit's wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group." Sinha was earlier Senior Partner and Director with Bain & Company, where he worked for over 18 years. He started his career with Tata Motors and worked with IGate Patni (now Capgemini) in technology leadership roles in India, Singapore and the US, the statement said.

