Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Yogi visit, Thackeray says Maharashtra won't allow anyone to 'forcibly' take biz away

But they do not know the magnetic strength (of Maharashtra), it is so powerful that forget people going from here to there, it should not so happen that somebody from there comes here," Thackeray said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:51 IST
Ahead of Yogi visit, Thackeray says Maharashtra won't allow anyone to 'forcibly' take biz away

Ahead of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's visit to the financial capital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state. He made it clear that Maharashtra is not "jealous" about someone's progress and if it happens on the back of fair competition. Adityanath is arriving late this evening in Mumbai and slated to meet industrialists and film personalities during the visit. As per reports, Sachin Sawant, a spokesperson for the Congress party, a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, has alleged a conspiracy to shift Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, out of Mumbai.

"We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone's progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won't let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go," Thackeray said at an event organised by IMC, a small businesses-focused lobby grouping, here. Drawing from the tag line 'Magnetic Maharashtra' used by his state while pitching to investors, Thackeray said Maharashtra has strengths including its culture and institutions.

"Some people are coming today, they will also meet you all and ask you to come (for investments). But they do not know the magnetic strength (of Maharashtra), it is so powerful that forget people going from here to there, it should not so happen that somebody from there comes here," Thackeray said. Thackeray said the economy, which had suffered reverses because of the pandemic, is slowly coming back as the unlock process gets underway.

Unlike the demonetisation, which had led to "disappearance" of money, Thackeray said the stress caused by the pandemic is not permanent and the money will come back into circulation once economic activity resumes. He said of the Rs 60,000 crore of investment tie-ups with companies announced earlier, work on 70 per cent of them is underway through land allotment or other permissions. Helping a common man's purchasing power by creating jobs is necessary for overall development, Thackeray said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIZ researches on Kabasura Kudineer Tablets from Sri Sri Tattva, a classical siddha formulation on its role in SARS CoV2 inhibition

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for large scale studies on effectiveness of AYUSH medicines in tackling COVID-19 through immunity building after reported success in initial researches, including...

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online supplier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50, according to an official.The Kenya-based firm de...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, according to a U.S. analyst. In Australia, the state of Queensland has lifted border restrictions and, in the United States, President Donald Trumps s...

Cyclone to hit TN on Dec 4

A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department IMD said on TuesdayThe&#160;deep depression&#160;in the Bay of Bengal is likely to inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020