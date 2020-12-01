Left Menu
CamCom announces formation of Advisory Board

Committee of industry doyens will influence the company's innovation agenda and provide guidance on AI powered inspection solutions strategies.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:28 IST
Vinay K Piparsania. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committee of industry doyens will influence the company's innovation agenda and provide guidance on AI powered inspection solutions strategies. CamCom, a Bangalore based AI powered inspection solutions company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. This Advisory Board includes distinguished airlines, robotics, drones, and automotive industry leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the product strategy and go-to-market priorities of CamCom, working closely with the leadership team.

New CamCom Advisory Board members include: Vinay K Piparsania, Chief Endowment Officer, IIT Delhi. Vinay is a global automotive industry diviner, with over 30 years of extensive operational experience at senior leadership positions in India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Associated with Ford Motor Company for nearly 20 years, Vinay has held progressive international marketing, sales and service responsibilities in Ford India, Ford Global Business Services (GBS), planning, developing, and launching several new auto models.

As Consulting Director, Automotive, with Counterpoint Technology Market Research, Vinay has monitored technology and market trends in the global automotive and mobility industry. A marketing expert with technical and finance experience, Vinay has a mechanical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) and an MBA from Tulane University, New Orleans, USA. "Artificial Intelligence is proving to be the best investment for the future," said Vinay. "I am excited to be supporting CamCom's aspirations to be the global leader in the computer vision powered inspections space. The applications and potential of Machine Language, Big Data and AI in a Post-COVID future are immense!"

Ravinder Pal Singh (Ravi), Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Tata Singapore Airlines (Air Vistara). Ravi is a Harvard Alumni, Award Winning Technologist, Rescue Pilot, Angel Investor and Global speaker with 200+ global recognitions and several Patents. His body of work, mostly 1st in the world are making a difference within acute constraints of culture and cash via commodity technology. Ravi has been acknowledged as the world's top 10 Robotics Designer, #1 Artificial Intelligence Leader in Asia and world's top 25 CIO.

Ravi was the Global Chief Information and Technology Officer, Air Works, where he fathered Air Works Digital, Technology and Commerce. He has expertise in the domain of flight management, aircraft valuation, unmanned-aircraft safety management, and predictive maintenance using AI, IoT and app-mobility. "I am very pleased to have been asked to be on the Board of Advisors for CamCom and support its strategic planning and execution in the marketplace," said Ravi. "CamCom future proofs businesses and this team has the expertise and experience to help guide it forward in the market."

"This is an important milestone for us," said Mahesh, CEO of CamCom. "We thoughtfully curated this board to include drones, airlines, robotics, and automotive industry experts whose collective experience ensures we have the guidance to be the leader in the dynamic, and versatile AI powered inspection solutions market. We expect more technology visionaries and industry leaders to join the advisory board very soon." CamCom is an award-winning AI powered platform for visual inspections built on a computer vision stack, recognized around the world for providing disruptive solutions to automotive, warehousing, and other industries.

Considered pioneers in leveraging CV and associated technologies in the visual inspection process, the solutions are the ultimate control tower that enables creation of a visual track and trace audit trail across the life cycle of the product. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

