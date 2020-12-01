Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath on 2-day visit to Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to arrive in the financial capital late on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will be meeting industrialists as well as Bollywood personalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:13 IST
Yogi Adityanath on 2-day visit to Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to arrive in the financial capital late on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will be meeting industrialists as well as Bollywood personalities. The chief minister is also expected to attend a listing ceremony for municipal bonds issued by the Lucknow civic body at the BSE on Wednesday morning, as per a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had raised Rs 200 crore in the bond issue last month, and the state government feels the same route can be adopted by other cities like Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur. Lucknow is the ninth city in the country to have adopted this route for fund raising and raised money at a coupon of 8.5 per cent for 10 years. In the statement, the state government said it has taken 186 reform measures in the last few years since Yogi Adityanath took over. The chief minister is slated to meet N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, S N Subrahmanyan of L&T, Sanjay Nayar of buyout major KKR Ltd, among others, it said. The statement further said amid the coronavirus pandemic, 52 national and international companies have shown interest in state and have invested about Rs 45,000 crore, including Von Wellix (Germany), Maq Software (US), Ekagrata Inc (Canada), Edison Motors (South Korea) and Yazaki (Japan). The visit, which comes amid reports of a 'conspiracy' to shift Bollywood away from the financial capital, will also see the chief minister meeting film personalities. They include Rahul Mittra, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Jatin Sethi of Zee Studio, Anand Pandit, Baba Azmi, Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta and Raj Kumar Santoshi, as per the statement. Yogi Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has already approved a proposal for setting up a film city along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

