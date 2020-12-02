C'garh: 4 of family killed, 1 injured in car accident

Four members of a family were killed and a relative was seriously injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, a police official said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday night on the National Highway No. 30 near Joba village when the victims, all natives of Bijapur district, were returning from a wedding in Lanjoda village of Kondgaon, he said.

The deceased were identified as Penta Kanwre (62), his wife Prabha, and their sons Avinash (24) and Rahul (14). Avinash, who was driving the car, apparently failed to notice the truck which was parked on the roadside. As a result, the car rammed into the truck's rear side, the official said.

While the four family members died on the spot, a 30- year-old relative, who was also in the car, received serious injuries, the official said. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot.

The bodies and the injured person were shiftedto the district hospital, the official said..