PNB completes IT integration of all branches of OBC with itself

The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India (UNI) into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020. With this integration, all customers of erstwhile OBC (eOBC) have now migrated to core banking solution (CBS) of PNB wherein they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels like internet banking and mobile banking, the lender said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:11 IST
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with itself. The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India (UNI) into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020.

With this integration, all customers of erstwhile OBC (eOBC) have now migrated to core banking solution (CBS) of PNB wherein they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels like internet banking and mobile banking, the lender said in a release. The ATM switch and terminals also rove smoothly into PNB's network, it said.

"It is a moment of accomplishment for us to be able to offer synchronised services across eOBC branches and digital delivery channels. It is now our priority to bring all branches of eUNI in sync with PNB in order to amplify our potential and offer state-of-the-art services across all branches throughout the country," the bank's managing director and CEO CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in the release. The entire migration has been completed without affecting the account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials of customers of eOBC, the release said.

