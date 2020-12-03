ILO director-general to participate in debate on future of work

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will be discussing the future of work at an event organized by a new open forum platform hosted by the Graduate Institute in Geneva.

The Thinking Ahead on Society Change (TASC) Platform brings together policymakers, business and labor, researchers, and civil society to tackle some of the biggest challenges of the future against the background of rapid transformations in the world of work and the devastation to economies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It invites leaders, experts, and practitioners from across the global community to combine forces by debating solutions.

In a joint letter to potential platform participants, Guy Ryder, Krystyna Marty Lang, State Secretary and head of Switzerland's Directorate of Political Affairs, and Marie-Laure Salles, Director of the Graduate Institute urged stakeholders to get involved in the platform.

"Your input is crucial to capture lessons from a year of crisis, gain foresight from data, insights, and experiences, and seek scalable solutions across sectors and industries as well as nationally and across geographies to achieve the future we want."

"With collective thinking and action, we can bring our shared future back in line with our commitment to the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and the Sustainable Development Goals," the invitation letter said.

The virtual Future of Work summit takes place on 4th December. The discussions will focus on three areas of change: Working on the frontline; working online and working in radical uncertainty.