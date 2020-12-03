Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts underway to operationalise vital infra links between India, CLMV countries: DPIIT Secy

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400 km long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries. "Efforts are underway to operationalise vital infrastructure links between CLMV countries and India for better economic integration," Mohapatra said at CII's India-CLMV Business Conclave 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:35 IST
Efforts underway to operationalise vital infra links between India, CLMV countries: DPIIT Secy

Efforts are underway to operationalise key infrastructure links between Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) countries and India for better economic integration in the region, a top government official said on Thursday. Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway will serve as a lifeline for Mekong and North-East region of India. India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400 km long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

"Efforts are underway to operationalise vital infrastructure links between CLMV countries and India for better economic integration," Mohapatra said at CII's India-CLMV Business Conclave 2020. He also said that a project development fund was set up with a corpus of USD 75 million to promote trade and investments in CLMV countries as well as to help integrate domestic producers and manufacturers in the regional value chains.

The two-way trade between India and CLMV countries has increased from USD 1.1 billion to USD 14.1 billion in 2019-20. Further the secretary said that the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project will also enhance connectivity between India and Mekong river region. "Our aim is to reach our friends in south-east Asia through the north-eastern frontier of India and in turn achieve development for our people and partners. The natural resource potential of north-east India and CLMV countries offers unique opportunities for developing an export-oriented economy. This will enhance investment potential and bring comprehensive industrial development," he added.

Speaking at the conclave, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that currently work is being done on the early operationalisation of the trilateral highway and a proposal is also being considered by Laos for eastward extension of this highway. He also said "we look forward to an enhanced cooperation and collaboration between ASEAN countries on COVID-19 vaccine and drug development. Even we are ready to share COVID-19 vaccine with them whenever it is made available," he said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic silver lining: empty Paris hotel shelters the homeless

In normal times the Hotel Avenir Montmartre is a tourist magnet with its views of the Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur church, but COVID-19 has scared off the usual guests. Instead, the hotel has opened its doors to the homeless. The hotels...

UPDATE 1-Finland to vaccinate healthcare staff first against COVID-19

Finlands government said on Thursday it had agreed a national strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations, planning to give them to everyone, beginning with selected healthcare staff from January.Finlands goal is to protect the entire population by ...

I am a son of Bengal, will continue to serve the people : Suvendu

Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari Thursday said he will continue to serve the people of the state as a son of Bengal and India. His comment came amidst speculations over his next political move following the impasse in the dialogue be...

NIA arrests man for running human trafficking racket under guise of placement agencies in Delhi

The NIA has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in running a human trafficking racket under the guise of placement agencies in Delhi, an official said on Thursday. Gopal Oraon 28, a resident of Jharkhands Khunti, was arrested on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020