Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enterprises believe COVID-19 to have bigger impact than 2008 downturn: Study

The joint study by HFS Research and Infosys revealed that 51 per cent organisations consider remote work or hybrid workforce model to be the way forward Cloud, cybersecurity, and modernisation will power digital business models and increased IT spending, it found. The study titled, 'Nowhere to Hide: Embracing the Most Seismic Technological and Business Change in our Lifetime', focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses across industries, an Infosys statement said on Thursday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:48 IST
Enterprises believe COVID-19 to have bigger impact than 2008 downturn: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Almost 70 per cent of respondents of a global market study believe that COVID-19 will have a bigger impact than the 2008 downturn with budgets, supply chains, employee availability, and customer intimacy being impacted the most. The joint study by HFS Research and Infosys revealed that 51 per cent organisations consider remote work or hybrid workforce model to be the way forward Cloud, cybersecurity, and modernisation will power digital business models and increased IT spending, it found.

The study titled, 'Nowhere to Hide: Embracing the Most Seismic Technological and Business Change in our Lifetime', focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses across industries, an Infosys statement said on Thursday. It revealed that numerous organisations have accelerated the adoption of automation, digital business models, and the hyper-scale cloud to respond to customer needs quickly and competitively. The report also brought to fore a shift in corporate mindset to advocate change and digitise businesses.

For the study, HFS Research, in partnership with Infosys, surveyed 400 Global 2000 executives to understand how businesses can survive and thrive in the economy riddled with the pandemic. According to its key findings, the public sector, banking, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, and the high- tech industry respondents are relatively confident as they see emerging opportunities for making appropriate investments amid the crisis.

"At least 65 per cent of respondents are insulating their business from volatility by building diverse customer pools and investing in an agile business model," the report noted. Over 60 per cent of enterprises plan to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and over 70 per cent plan to change their product and service portfolio to drive greater customer value.

Investing in creating a virtual, secure, and cloud- enabled IT environment that enables remote working at scale (virtualisation, collaboration, security). Investments in the cloud, cybersecurity, and modernising core IT apps and infrastructure are at the top of the priority heap. Enterprises expect to increase their spending the most on business and digital consulting, followed by IT infrastructure services (including cloud). They expect the demand for IT and business process services to pick up to serve the dual purpose of driving digital while saving cash.

Nearly 90 per cent of organisations realise they need to reposition to unleash people in the new reality. Post- COVID, working arrangements will change dramatically. Only 37 percent prefer a return to an office-based environment. The work culture will evolve from siloed working to interdisciplinary collaboration.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet exchange Extreme IX to invest Rs 15 cr to expand network

Internet exchange Extreme IX on Thursday said it will be investing Rs 15 crore over the next six months to expand its coverage to new cities and strengthen the existing network. The company, started by a group of Bulgarians, acts as a direc...

Britain to press ahead with Brexit treaty-breaking laws next week

Legislation that breaks Britains Brexit withdrawal treaty will be debated in parliament next week, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, a move which could further undermine talks on a trade deal with the European Union....

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

English COVID tracers no longer contacting children separately, boosting figures

Englands COVID-19 test and trace system has stopped trying to contact under-18s separately to ask them to self-isolate if a parent says they will tell their child, helping to boost the proportion of contacts of cases successfully traced. Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020