Committed to providing assistance to MSMEs for development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing all necessary assistance for development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and traditional craftsmen as they form the base for realising the dream of a self-reliant India, an official release said here. There should be no scarcity of capital for youths who want to start a new venture, and loans are being provided to entrepreneurs as per their requirements, the chief minister said.

In a virtual programme held at his official residence, Adityanath disbursed loans worth Rs 10,390 crore for capital requirement of 3,54,825 MSME units. Besides, loans worth Rs 1,316 crore were also given to 29,914 new units.

The chief minister provided loans to eight entrepreneurs at the programme, while the others were given loans at programmes organised at district level. "Small scale industries form the basis of a powerful state, and the state government's efforts to accelerate industrial development is going to bring prosperity in everyone's life," Adityanath said.

During the COVID-19 period, the central and state government jointly made efforts to encourage migrant labourers, traditional craftsmen and MSMEs, he said. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first economic package during the lockdown on May 14, the next day UP government provided loan of Rs 2,002 crore to 56,754 new MSME units under the Online Self Employment Programme. In addition, the MSME 'Saathi' portal and app were also launched to solve the problems of MSMEs," he added.

More than 4 lakh MSME units were given loans of Rs 10,999 crore after the PM launched the 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgaar Abhiyaan' on June 26. In addition, over 2.50 lakh MSME units were given loans of Rs 7,841 crore in the third phase.

Appreciating the role of banks, the chief minister said large-scale loan fairs are being organised in coordination with the banks, and the loans are a vital medium to meet the financial needs of the MSMEs. "The MSME units in the state are moving towards self-reliance and recently 15 units got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in an effort to meet their capital requirements. This innovative endeavour will also play the role of a motivator for other MSMEs," he added.

He also virtually distributed advanced tool kits related to handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, metal crafts, food processing, pottery, among others, to 5,000 beneficiaries..