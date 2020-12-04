Left Menu
Development News Edition

UltraTech Cement shares zoom over 6 pc on investment plan

The country's largest cement maker on Thursday announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum. In a statement, the company said its board in a meeting approved capacity expansion to the tune of 12.8 MT per annum with a mix of brown-field and green-field expansion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:54 IST
UltraTech Cement shares zoom over 6 pc on investment plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday jumped over 6 per cent after the firm announced an investment plan worth Rs 5,477 crore. The stock zoomed 6.21 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 5,196.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 6.24 per cent to Rs 5,199. The country's largest cement maker on Thursday announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum.

In a statement, the company said its board in a meeting approved capacity expansion to the tune of 12.8 MT per annum with a mix of brown-field and green-field expansion. Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, UltraTech's capacity will grow to 136.25 MT per annum, reinforcing its position as the third-largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

"The additional capacity will be created in the fast-growing markets of the eastern, central and northern regions," the company said. This expansion includes the existing approval for cement plant at Pali in Rajasthan, in addition to the existing 6.7 MT per annum capacity expansion currently underway in UP, Odisha, Bihar and Bengal.

The expansion will get commissioned by FY22, in a phased manner, the company added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their COVID-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal...

Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The India Met...

Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee MPC Benchmark rate kept unchanged for third time in a row at 4 pc Indian economy expected to contract 7.5 pc this fiscal...

Low-dose CT for lung cancer screening: Benefit outweighs potential harm

According to a recent study, for heavy smokers, lung cancer screening using low-dose computed tomography low-dose CT, LDCT offers more benefit than harm. The procedure can save a number of people from dying of lung cancer for some of them, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020