Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices rose Rs 1.30 to Rs 215.85 per kg in futures trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the December delivery traded higher by Rs 1.30, or 0.61 per cent, at Rs 215.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,864 lots
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.