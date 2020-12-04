Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Tube Investments in relation to investment by SBI Mutual Funds and Azim Premji Trusts

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as legal counsel to Tube Investments of India Limited (Tube Investment), a Murugappa Group entity, in relation to a proposed investment of Rs 350 crore in Tube Investment by SBI Mutual Funds and Azim Premji Trusts.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:41 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Tube Investments in relation to investment by SBI Mutual Funds and Azim Premji Trusts
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as legal counsel to Tube Investments of India Limited (Tube Investment), a Murugappa Group entity, in relation to a proposed investment of Rs 350 crore in Tube Investment by SBI Mutual Funds and Azim Premji Trusts. SBI Mutual Fund (through its two schemes, SBI Focused Equity Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund) has agreed to invest Rs 150 crore in Tube Investments. Azim Premji Trust has agreed to invest Rs 200 in Tube Investments.

The General Corporate team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Tube Investments in both the transactions. The Team was led by L Viswanathan, Partner; and Gautam Gandotra, Partner; with support from Arnav Shah, Principal Associate; and Ananya Pandit, Associate. The allotment to SBI Mutual Fund and Azim Premji Trust is proposed to happen under Regulation 164 of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations").

The Transactions were signed on November 26, 2020, and are expected to close within two months, post receiving the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals. India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has over 750 lawyers, including 137 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, startups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The Firm received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asia law Regional Awards 2020. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...

Comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on Navy Day

A comic book series chronicling Indias maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday. First of the three-book comic series chronicling Indias maritime heri...

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...

FDA chief Hahn expect 20 mln Americans to be vaccinated this year

U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.Hahn declined to give a specific timeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020