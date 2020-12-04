Left Menu
Five people dead, as many injured in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Rajasthan's Kota

Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle fell into a drain and turned turtle, he said.On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and rushed all nine passengers and the driver of the car to a hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead, the SHO added.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:02 IST
Five people dead, as many injured in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Rajasthan's Kota
Five people died and as many were injured after their car collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle and fell into a drain on a highway in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Friday. All of them, including the driver of the car, were from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. They had come to Kota two days ago to procure crop at the grain mandi, the police said.

The SUV collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Sultanpur town on the Kota-Sheopur state highway under Digod police station around 12:15 am on Thursday, SHO Nand Singh said. Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle fell into a drain and turned turtle, he said.

On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and rushed all nine passengers and the driver of the car to a hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead, the SHO added. The other five passengers of the car were treated for minor injuries and discharged, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Ramveer Meena (32), Hanuman Meena (35), Mangilal Meena (52), Ajay Meena (17), and Jagdish Mali (45), the driver, the police added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem on Friday morning, they added. A case of negligent driving has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The truck has been seized, Singh said.

