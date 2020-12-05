Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy traffic snarls as farmers’ protests continue at Delhi borders for 10th day

Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:23 IST
Heavy traffic snarls as farmers’ protests continue at Delhi borders for 10th day

Traffic moved bumper to bumper on key routes in Delhi on Saturday as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 10th day on the trot. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. It also said that National Highway-44 was closed on both sides.

The police instructed commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway-8, Bhopra, Apsara border, and Peripheral expressway. "Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the police, Tikri and Jharoda borders remain closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers. However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can go via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the traffic police said.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," it said in a tweet. Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor brothers from Haryana set up free medical camp at Singhu border

Two brothers who are doctors and belong to a farming family of Haryanas Sirsa district are providing free medical care to the agitating farmers who are up in arms against the Centres three farm laws. A medical camp has been set up at the Si...

Former sportspersons from Punjab to return awards in support of farmers' agitation on Sunday

Several former sportspersons from Punjab including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees left for Delhi on Saturday to return their awards in support of the farmers protest against the Centres three agriculture reform laws. They will join the farm...

MP schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that no test would be conducted for the stu...

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan: Om Birla.

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan Om Birla....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020