No private players operating NMR service: Southern Railway

Coimbatore, Dec 6 (PTI): Southern Railway on Sunday denied reports in a section of the media that a private party was operating Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) with changed names on weekends. Referring to the news items, the Salem division of the Southern Railway, in a press release, said there was no change in the name of NMR services between Mettupalayam Udhagamandalam.

It is true that trains were operated from Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam and back on December 5 and 6 but those were charter special trains run for tourists and arranged by a private party, the release said. It is reiterated that as and when regular NMR services resume, the date of resumption of services would be notified to the public through media release by the railway administration, the release added.