BOHEMIA, The GAME, J.Hind& Karan Aujla: Collab of the Year!

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/India PR Distribution): BOHEMIA the pioneer of India's exploding Desi Hip Hop genre has just released his highly anticipated international Hip Hop collaboration titled "EK DIN". By addressing human rights events occurring currently in America as well as showing solidarity with the plight of India's farmers, the project is delivering a much needed anthem during such revolutionary times. With relentless support from Saga head Sumeet Singh & his team, BOHEMIA has been able to freely express his vision on projects like Same Beef, KadiKadi, Nishana and now the powerful "EK DIN". "EK DIN" features Hollywood Hip Hop legend "THE GAME" who started his career under the guidance of none other than Dr. Dre and was one of the original members of G Unit along with 50 Cent. The legendary rapper is seen in the Music Video rapping alongside BOHEMIA & J.HIND and of course his beautiful Lamborghini is seen driven by BOHEMIA through the streets of LA. We are certain this Collab will be a bragging point for Hip Hop fans in India for years to come. THE GAME has millions of diehard Indian fans, and similar to the cult like BOHEMIA tattoo trend, many fans including dancer turned rapper Raftaar, have THE GAME's name permanently tattooed on their bodies! Raftaar has recently met BOHEMIA & THE GAME, however he was unsuccessful in convincing either one to collaborate.

The SHAXE ORIAH produced instant classic also features one of todays most talented & controversial Punjabi singer/songwriters "Geetan Di Machine" KARAN AUJLA. After coordinating their first collab titled "Unity" over 2 years ago, J.Hind (CEO of Kali Denali Music) ensured once again that the audience experiences a powerful dose of Karan & BOHEMIA reloaded on "EK DIN". Fans on both sides are celebrating this decision! The J.Hind Films video features a powerful "Anti Trump" verse from J.Hind, who also managed BOHEMIA's entire collaboration with Saga Music. The California based duo have been paving the way for Desi Hip Hop brick by brick since 2001 & it's clear there are no plans to slow down anytime soon. With the historic release finally here and audiences enjoying it on repeat, BOHEMIA's "EK DIN" is definitely on it's way to be the most impactful Desi Hip Hop collaboration of it's time!

Ek Din - https://youtu.be/KOOlESb4XoQ