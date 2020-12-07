Left Menu
Aluminium futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:37 IST
Aluminium futures ease on low demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.81 per cent to Rs 164.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts eased by Rs 1.35, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 164.95 per kg in a business turnover of 850 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

