BRIEF-Beijing Yuanlong Yato Agrees To Buy 60% Stake Beijing Media Firm For 270 Mln Yuan

BRIEF-Beijing Yuanlong Yato Agrees To Buy 60% Stake Beijing Media Firm For 270 Mln YuanReuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:36 IST
Beijing Yuanlong Yato Culture Dissemination Co Ltd:
* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 60% STAKE BEIJING MEDIA FIRM FOR 270 MILLION YUAN ($41.29 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3gndtyw Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5395 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese