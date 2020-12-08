Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq (20) and Shoaib (18), were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Dinesh Dwivedi said.

Both were taken to a local hospital from where they were referred to the district hospital and then to Allahabad for treatment. They succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, they said, adding a hunt was on to nab the car and its driver.