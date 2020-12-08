Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battered pound clings to hopes of a Brussels Brexit breakthrough

Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes that a Brexit trade deal is still possible with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. With only days left to the end of the Brexit transition period, leaders have again failed to resolve their outstanding differences on a future trading relationship, sending the British currency hurtling to a near three-week low on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:17 IST
Battered pound clings to hopes of a Brussels Brexit breakthrough
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes that a Brexit trade deal is still possible with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

With only days left to the end of the Brexit transition period, leaders have again failed to resolve their outstanding differences on a future trading relationship, sending the British currency hurtling to a near three-week low on Monday. While sterling recouped most of the previous session's sharp drop after the announcement of the meeting in Brussels, it was on track for a third consecutive day of losses.

Versus the dollar, the pound was down 0.3% at $1.3343 at 1127 GMT, after touching an almost three-week low of $1.3225 on Monday. Against the euro, sterling was 0.4% lower at 90.85 pence, after falling to a seven-week low on Monday.

One-week implied volatility for the pound hit a eight-month high, while the premium of pound puts to calls is also elevated, as traders hedge against a no-deal outcome, although it has tempered slightly since Monday. Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, said the way the market is trading suggests there's a "reluctance to envisage" how big the sterling move could be because the two outcomes are both still possible.

"The market is buying itself protection against a big upside move but the spot market still doesn't really know how to position itself," he said. "That makes sense but there's no doubt to me that the current level of sterling is not where it would be if we leave without a deal". Traders have grown hopeful that face-to-face meetings between UK and EU leaders can break the deadlock.

"It has been taken as a sign that the UK Government would indeed like to strike a deal, and that the significant differences can still be solved through political intervention from both sides," said Shreyas Gopal, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank of the upcoming meeting. The pound's losses this week are a complete U-turn in sentiment after it briefly scaled a 2020 high above $1.35 last week on growing optimism a deal was within sight.

Johnson said on Tuesday that Brexit talks were "very tricky" and there might come a moment when London would have to acknowledge that it was time to go for a no-deal Brexit and abandon talks. UBS strategists said in a note that progress could still be made over the next few days and a compromise deal would likely offer sterling a short-term lift.

Juckes added that a new high in euro sterling was likely if the UK leaves the bloc for good without a deal.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigress mauls boy to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a tigress at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday. The big cat attacked the victim who had stepped outside to relieve himself in Bochro village, locate...

UK's initial AstraZeneca shots will come from Europe, taskforce says

Britains initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will come from Europe rather than a domestic supply chain, the countrys Vaccine Taskforce said.The vast, vast, vast majority - over 80 -...

Rugby-Sale director Diamond leaves after 10 years in charge

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club. Diamond made over 350 ap...

Man gets life sentence for killing lover

A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013. Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC sect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020