Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL28 BIZ-LD-IMC-PM PM says mobile technology to be used for COVID-19 vaccination drive New Delhi: With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. DEL64 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks scale new peaks; RIL, IT stocks sparkle Mumbai: Equity indices finished at fresh record highs on Tuesday, propelled by market heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks, as investors remained in buying mode amid unabated foreign fund inflows. DEL21 BIZ-IMC-LD AMBANI Ambani hints at 5G rollout in second half of 2021 New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday hinted at rolling out 5G telecom services in the second half of 2021 and said policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of ultra-high-speed 5G services that are affordable and available everywhere.

DEL71 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows Mumbai: The rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at a one-and-a-half month high of 73.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities. DEL12 BIZ-FITCH-INDIA GDP Fitch revises India GDP forecast, sees contraction at 9.4 pc New Delhi:Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's GDP forecast to -9.4 per cent in the current fiscal year to March 2021 from a previously projected contraction of 10.5 per cent after the economy staged a sharper rebound in the second quarter.

DEL44 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold zooms Rs 816, silver jumps by Rs 3,063 New Delhi: Gold prices zoomed Rs 816 to Rs 49,430 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday on a positive global trend, according to HDFC Securities. DCM37 BIZ-LD MUTUAL FUNDS Equity mutual funds see Rs 12,917 cr outflow in Nov; industry AUM hits Rs 30 lakh cr mark New Delhi: Equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of Rs 12,917 crore in November, making it the fifth straight month of withdrawal as investors booked profit amid higher market valuations.

DCM42 BIZ-PAWAN HANS Govt invites fresh bids for Pawan Hans sale New Delhi: After two unsuccessful attempts, the government on Tuesday invited fresh bids for strategic sale of helicopter services provider Pawan Hans along with transfer of management control. DCM34 BIZ-VIRUS-VACCINE-BANKERS Officer unions demand to include bankers as frontline COVID warriors for vaccination New Delhi: All four bank officers' unions have demanded for inclusion of bankers as frontline COVID warriors so that they can be administered the vaccine on a priority basis given their importance in keeping wheels of the economy running.

DCM26 BIZ-BPCL-PRIVATISATION Post-stake sale, BPCL's LPG business to be in new SBU; new owner to take call after 3 yrs New Delhi:Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) new owner will after three years of takeover get a right to decide on retaining the business of selling subsidised LPG, which in the intervening period will be transferred into a new unit to continue the flow of government subsidy, a top official said. DCM18 BIZ-IMC-LD PRASAD FDI, foreign innovation welcome but govt equally keen on country's safety, security: Prasad New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said foreign investments and innovations are welcome but at the same time, the government is focussed on promoting Indian innovation as well as keen on the country's safety and security.

DCM20 BIZ-IMC-AIRTEL-5G STANDARD India specific 5G standard an existential threat: Airtel CEO New Delhi: The idea to develop India specific 5G standard is an existential threat and will lock the country out of the global ecosystem, a senior Bharti Airtel official said on Tuesday..