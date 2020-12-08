Left Menu
ADB to provide USD 300 mn loan for primary health care in urban areas

In response, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana PM-ASBY to strengthen public health systems and respond to future pandemics and other emergencies, it noted.ADB said the Strengthening Comprehensive Primary Health Care in Urban Areas Program will support the Ayushman Bharat the Healthy India initiative Health and Wellness Centres AB-HWC and PM-ASBY to ensure equitable access to quality comprehensive primary health care services in urban areas in 13 states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:42 IST
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved USD 300 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) loan to strengthen and improve access to comprehensive primary health care in urban areas in India. The program will benefit an estimated 256 million urban residents.

The onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has put pressure and revealed weaknesses in India's health care system, said the Manila-headquartered multilateral lending agency in a release. In response, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY) to strengthen public health systems and respond to future pandemics and other emergencies, it noted.

ADB said the Strengthening Comprehensive Primary Health Care in Urban Areas Program will support the Ayushman Bharat (the Healthy India initiative) Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) and PM-ASBY to ensure equitable access to quality comprehensive primary health care services in urban areas in 13 states. ''The program will benefit an estimated 256 million urban residents, including 51 million from the slum areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal,'' it said.

This program aims to meet not only the medical needs of the urban population but also the physical and mental health and wellbeing of the target beneficiaries, said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Gi Soon Song. The release further said that the program will strengthen the institutional capacity, operation, and management of urban health and wellness centres at the central, state, and municipal levels.

''It aims to address the ongoing COVID-19 challenges while ensuring continuous provision of non-COVID-19 health services. It will conduct awareness and education campaigns on health and nutrition, including preventive measures and strategies,'' ADB said. Delivery and health information systems for primary health care will be upgraded through digital tools, quality assurance mechanisms, and engagement and partnership with the private sector, it added.

In addition to the loan, a USD 2 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction will provide technical support for program implementation and coordination, capacity building, innovation, and application of new knowledge to the health care system..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

