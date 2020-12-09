Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after COVID-19 case aboard

A passenger aboard a 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing guests and crew to be isolated and the ship to return to dock, the operator Royal Caribbean said on Wednesday.

Singapore has been trialing the trips which are open only to residents, make no stops and sail in waters just off the city-state. There were around 2,000 passengers aboard at the time who have all been told to return to their rooms, according to media reports. The global cruise industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with some of the earliest big outbreaks found on cruise ships.

"We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "The ship is returning to port today...and will debark guests after a review of contact tracing is completed."