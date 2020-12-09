Malaysia's Top Glove posts record quarterly profit in Q1
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit bolstered by continued high demand for gloves, operational efficiencies and higher selling prices. Net profit for the September-November period grew 2,030% to 2.38 billion ringgit ($585.49 million) from 111.4 million ringgit a year ago, the world's largest glove manufacturer said in a filing to Malaysia's bourse. Revenue rose 294% to 4.76 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.0650 ringgit)Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:11 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit bolstered by continued high demand for gloves, operational efficiencies, and higher selling prices.
Net profit for the September-November period grew 2,030% to 2.38 billion ringgit ($585.49 million) from 111.4 million ringgit a year ago, the world's largest glove manufacturer said in a filing to Malaysia's bourse. Revenue rose 294% to 4.76 billion ringgit.