UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:51 IST
UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland
Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.

RTE reporter Tony Connelly also said that traders moving agrifood products from Britain to Northern Ireland would be exempt from requiring export health certificates for a period of at least three months, to ease the new trade rules.

