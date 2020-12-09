Left Menu
Delhi transport minister inaugurates online bus pass delivery facility

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated an online bus pass delivery facility for commuters of DTC and cluster buses and said it will allow them to avoid long queues at depots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

09-12-2020
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated an online bus pass delivery facility for commuters of DTC and cluster buses and said it will allow them to avoid long queues at depots amid the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the service, all types of general passes can be booked and downloaded instantly. The concessional pass will be sent to the registered mobile number and email address within the next working day, the Transport Department said in a statement.

''As a first-hand user of this service today, I can assure the citizens of Delhi that this is the next huge step in the smart, cashless and contactless transport revolution that Delhi is currently undergoing under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,'' Gahlot said. With this facility, regular commuters will not have to wait in long queues at depots, which is of great significance in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The online delivery facility is a 24x7 service system that supports cashless transactions for the issuance of all types of bus passes for DTC and cluster buses, according to the statement. An applicant can visit www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in to download the bus pass after furnishing personal details and making an online payment.

For the cancellation of a DTC bus pass, an applicant will have to return the original bus pass at any of the DTC pass section counters. The refund amount will be credited directly into the applicant's bank account, the statement said..

