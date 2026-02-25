Wall Street Surge: Indexes Open Higher Amid Tariff Doubts

Wall Street's main indexes experienced an upward trend as markets opened on Wednesday, following a series of volatile sessions earlier in the week. Investors are evaluating risks associated with the AI sector and burgeoning tariff uncertainties as they anticipate Nvidia's earnings report due later today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a notable rise of 183.1 points, representing a 0.37% increase, reaching 49,357.63 at the opening bell. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 25.1 points, or 0.36%, climbing to 6,915.15, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 141.3 points, or 0.62%, opening at 23,005.008.

This optimistic start follows a week of fluctuating performances in the market, amid ongoing evaluations of trade impacts and technological advancements. Investors remain cautious but hopeful in the face of potential growth prospects.