Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 3

While it did not disclose the size of the ESOP employee stock ownership plan buyback scheme, Niyo said the programme will benefit over 100 employees who have completed two years in the company.Earlier in July, Niyo had offered 10-12 per cent salary hikes and bonuses to all its employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:46 IST
Business briefs 3

Fintech start-up Niyo on Wednesday said it will undertake an employee stock sale programme. While it did not disclose the size of the ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback scheme, Niyo said the programme will benefit over 100 employees who have completed two years in the company.

''Earlier in July, Niyo had offered 10-12 per cent salary hikes and bonuses to all its employees. The company also offered ESOPs to eligible employees, taking the total stock grants to over Rs 100 crore,'' a statement said. The company will now buy back upto 25 per cent of vested stocks from all its eligible employees, it added. ''Employees are the biggest asset for any company. Both my co-founder Viren and I have been employees for the first 15 years of our life and that helps us to resonate with our employees' sentiments. In the last eight months, our team has worked relentlessly towards meeting the company's goals and objectives,'' Niyo co-founder and CEO Vinay Bagri said.

* * * ManipalCigna Health Insurance unveils digital campaign related to COVID-19 * ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has unveiled a new digital brand campaign 'Savdhani Ke Saath, Health Insurance Zaroori Hai', which focuses on how fatigue can crept into people's lives during the COVID-19 times. The new campaign leverages an insight that even if you are cautious and follow all COVID-19 safety protocol, the risk of catching COVID-19 or other infectious diseases is high because of the behaviour of people who might be carriers and who are following the protocols in an incorrect manner, it said. For example, wearing a mask, but on the chin and not covering the nose.

Thus, based on this consumer insight, the company has created the campaign, Savdhani Ke Saath, Health Insurance Zaroori Hai (along with precautions, health insurance is essential). Sapna Desai, head (marketing and communications) at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, ''In an increasingly fast-paced and complex world, now more than ever before, we need to prepare for uncertain illnesses in the future and enhance our financial well-being.'' The campaign is being run via the company's YouTube page as well as other social media platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players wear 'no to racism' t-shirts ahead of rescheduled game

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players wore No to racism t-shirts before their rescheduled Champions League game, which was suspended on Tuesday when the teams walked off in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official ...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

Turkeys daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total death toll to 15,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, and added there had been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases...

US job openings blip up to 6.7 million in October

U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October but hiring slipped as a resurgence of COVID-19 threatens an economy recovery. Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department ...

Odisha to get new medical college, teaching hospital

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district. A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020