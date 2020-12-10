Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as COVID hits hospitality

Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector, adding to the chances that the economy will shrink over the final three months of 2020. Thursday's official data showed the economy lost momentum as public authorities in much of the United Kingdom barred people from socialising in pubs and restaurants, ahead of a broader four-week partial lockdown across England in November.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:17 IST
UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as COVID hits hospitality
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector, adding to the chances that the economy will shrink over the final three months of 2020.

Thursday's official data showed the economy lost momentum as public authorities in much of the United Kingdom barred people from socialising in pubs and restaurants, ahead of a broader four-week partial lockdown across England in November. Gross domestic product rose 0.4% in October after expanding 1.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said, the weakest growth since output collapsed in April during the first lockdown.

A limited rollout of a COVID vaccine began this week in Britain, offering hope for a rebound in consumer spending in 2021. But many businesses will face new headwinds from trade restrictions with the European Union that come into force on Jan. 1 when post-Brexit transition arrangements end. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, have given themselves until Sunday to seal a new trade pact that would limit some of the damage, after failing to overcome persistent rifts at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The economy continued to grow in October, but at a snail's pace. And with the COVID-19 restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, the economy is in for a difficult few months yet," Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics said. Britain has Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19, with more than 62,000 fatalities, and also suffered the biggest economic hit of any major economy after GDP shrank by an unprecedented 19.8% in the second quarter of this year.

Output in October was 7.9% lower than it was in February, before the pandemic struck Britain's economy, and 8.2% weaker than in October 2019, the ONS said. Government forecasters do not expect the economy to regain its pre-COVID size until the end of 2022 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development predicted Britain's recovery would be weaker than anywhere bar Argentina.

Although the economy picked up rapidly after the initial shock of the lockdown, it lost momentum as COVID cases started to rise again in September and accelerated in October. Government restrictions that largely barred Britons from socialising with people they did not live with led to a 14.4% fall in output across the accommodation and restaurant sector.

Most economists think GDP fell outright in November, when the British government imposed a four-week partial lockdown in England, closing non-essential shops and hospitality venues, and similar measures were imposed elsewhere in the United Kingdom. The decline is expected to be more limited than in the first lockdown, when restrictions were tighter and businesses had less time to adapt.

Economists at Morgan Stanley forecast a 3% fall in GDP for the fourth quarter, and said they expected the Bank of England to cut rates to zero from their current 0.1% - possibly as soon as next week, if Brexit trade talks collapsed.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiara Advani catches early show of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' in theatre

A day ahead of the theatrical release of her film Indoo Ki Jawani, actor Kiara Advani on Thursday revealed that she caught an early show of the film with her family in the theatres last night. The Laxmii, actor took to Instagram to share a ...

Cameroon ruling party wins control of almost all regional councils

Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...

Belarus, citing COVID-19 fears, to close land borders as brain drain bites

Belarus will close its land borders to its own citizens later this month to try to combat COVID-19, the government said late on Wednesday, a move the countrys opposition leader likened to imprisoning the population in a Stalin-era prison ca...

Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race

India, the worlds biggest vaccine maker, is getting set for the massive global blitz to contain the coronavirus pandemic with its pharmaceutical industry and partners freeing up capacity and accelerating investments even without firm purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020