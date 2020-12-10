Wipro Infrastructure Engineering to acquire Precision Automation and Robotics India

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering's Industrial AutomationBusiness announced on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PrecisionAutomation and Robotics India (PARI). The combined capabilities of Wipro and PARI, an industrial automation company, will help broadenits offering, expand global footprint, and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customerrelationships in India and overseas, a Wipro statement said.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1990, PARI is a leading player in industrial automation in the country withsignificant overseas presence.

The company has deployed over 1,500 automated systemsworldwide across more than 75 global customers, the statement said. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO, Pratik Kumar, was quoted as saying: ''With PARI's addition to Wiprofamily, our combined strength makes us a complete Industrial Automation Company capableof serving customers globally and offers significant growth opportunities in the future.'