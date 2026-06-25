Dollar Soars Amid Economic Confidence and Fed Speculations

A Surging Dollar Has Swept Past Chart Resistance And Is Heading Toward Its Sharpest Monthly Gain In Almost A Year On Thursday

The U.S. dollar has surged to new heights, reflecting a robust economic outlook and setting traders on edge amid speculation of an upcoming Federal Reserve rate hike. Hitting its most substantial monthly increase in nearly a year, the currency is outperforming its peers, reaching a 13-month high against the euro and soaring against the yen.

This appreciation is exerting pressure on commodities with gold prices slipping below $4,000 an ounce, while bitcoin briefly fell beneath $60,000 for the first time since 2024. Market shifts are fueled by the Iran war and surging oil prices, coupled with a hawkish stance from new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

The strong dollar dynamics are also affecting global equity markets, especially risk-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie and kiwi. As anticipation builds for key U.S. inflation data, traders continue to bet on the dollar, watching closely for further spread in rate differentials as the financial world braces for more shifts.