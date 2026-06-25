Canada Discusses GCAP Fighter Development with Japan

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty discussed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter development with Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi. The GCAP, a venture between the UK, Italy, and Japan, aims to build a next-generation fighter jet by 2035. Expansion decisions lie with Japan, Italy, and the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadian Defence Minister David Mcguinty Said On Thursday That He Discussed The Global Combat Air Programme Gcap Fighter Development Programme With Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi Speaking At A Press Conference In Tokyo | Updated: 25-06-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 06:51 IST
Canada Discusses GCAP Fighter Development with Japan
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At a press conference in Tokyo, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty revealed discussions with Japanese Minister Shinjiro Koizumi about the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter development project.

The programme is a collaborative effort involving the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan, aiming to create a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

Whether additional nations will be invited to join GCAP will ultimately be determined by Japan, Italy, and the UK, according to McGuinty.

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