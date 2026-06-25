Canada Discusses GCAP Fighter Development with Japan

Canadian Defence Minister David Mcguinty Said On Thursday That He Discussed The Global Combat Air Programme Gcap Fighter Development Programme With Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi Speaking At A Press Conference In Tokyo

At a press conference in Tokyo, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty revealed discussions with Japanese Minister Shinjiro Koizumi about the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter development project.

The programme is a collaborative effort involving the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan, aiming to create a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

Whether additional nations will be invited to join GCAP will ultimately be determined by Japan, Italy, and the UK, according to McGuinty.