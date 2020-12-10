Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer purchases becoming omni-channel, says GCPL CEO

Kataria also said he expects the digital transformation in the traditional trade and kirana channels, which happened largely in tier-1 and -2 cites, to percolate down to rural areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:02 IST
Consumer purchases becoming omni-channel, says GCPL CEO

Traditional trade continues to be the mainstay of the Indian FMCG sector but consumers are increasingly adopting digital channels, leading to new formats and strategies by companies, Godrej Consumer Products India & SAARC CEO Sunil Kataria said. The evolution of online and direct-to-consumer approach is ''blurring'' the retail formats as they are ''merging and crisscrossing'', he said, adding that even the retailers are struggling with the trend.

Now an ''end to end'' consumer funnel has emerged at one omni space and ''these models are impacting the established FMCG value chain, which has been built in so many years,'' Kataria said at a virtual FMCG summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Indian companies which had ''painstakingly built'' the stockist and wholesale model would now have to redefine their approach, he added. Kataria also said he expects the digital transformation in the traditional trade and kirana channels, which happened largely in tier-1 and -2 cites, to percolate down to rural areas. ''If we have technology usage which will disrupt the wholesale in rural, it will benefit the company, kirana and especially the rural kiranas...,'' he emphasised.

It will make the kirana stores richer and serve rural consumers very well, unbundling the value chain. ''I am really waiting for the rural tech disruption to happen in a big way,'' he added. Speaking at the session, Damodar Mall, chief executive officer - grocery retail at Reliance Retail, said the large FMCG companies have learned from new distribution opportunities. ''Never in the history of the FMCG trade in this country I have seen so much capital, technology and talent being directed to modernise the traditional kirana channel,'' he noted.

Shopping is changing after the pandemic and distribution should also transform, he said. ''A Rs 1,000 of sales through any modern retailing channels actually earns more money for the brand than the Rs 1,000 sales from conventional and order replenishment channel like the traditional kirana. We must embrace modernity as a whole... the faster we collaborate, the faster we all are going to be winners,'' he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified. I want to let you all know that I tes...

16 policemen, including 2 ASIs, suspended for 'colluding' with sand mafia in Jaipur

The Jaipur police suspended 16 of its personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors and as many head constables, on Thursday for allegedly colluding with the sand mafia. On getting information about illegal sand transportation, the Jaip...

Kolkata Metro to increase services on North-South Line

The Kolkata Metro will increase the number of services on the North-South Line from 204 to 216, starting December 14, an official said on Thursday. These 12 additional services will be added between 11 am and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday, M...

Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes in Sundays Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple tests, the team said on Thursday.Hamilton, who was replaced at last weekends Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020