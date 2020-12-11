Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty financial services index from Jan 11

National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has got approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivatives on Nifty financial services index in the futures and options segment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:24 IST
NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty financial services index from Jan 11
The exchange currently offers index derivatives on two equity indices -- Nifty 50 Index and Nifty bank index.. Image Credit: ANI

National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has got approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivatives on Nifty financial services index in the futures and options segment. Currently, NSE offers index derivatives on only two equity indices -- Nifty 50 Index and Nifty bank index. The financial services sector assumes significance as the sector accounts for 33.5 per cent of the Nifty 50 index.

The exchange will launch the index derivatives on Nifty financial services index from January 11, it said in a statement. The Nifty financial services index comprises of 20 stocks and is designed to reflect behaviour and performance of Indian financial market which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies and other financial services companies.

A recent investment data of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) indicates that 48 per cent of new investment flows were channelised into financial services sector. The sector accounted for 35 per cent of assets under the custody of FPIs. Besides, many asset management companies have mutual fund schemes on the financial sector theme. (ANI)

Also Read: Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy deploys ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving, disaster relief teams on standby for support

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tour match: Wildermuth puts Australia A on top in first session

Jack Wildermuth bagged three wickets in the opening session of the day-night warm-up game and reduced India to 1116 before the tea here at Sydney Cricket Ground. India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first in the absenc...

Rugby-Australia's NRL introduces two-point drop goals to speed up game

Australias National Rugby League NRL will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at speeding up play. Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, are worth only one point s...

Taiwan commissions new coast guard ships to bolster defences

Taiwan commissioned the first of a new fleet of coastguard ships on Friday, an advanced catamaran that can be armed with missiles during war, as the island bolsters its defences in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.P...

Rick and Morty Season 5: Creators talk on upcoming episodes, team’s working on Season 7

Fans are happy as Rick and Morty Season 5 is already under production. Rick and Morty lovers must remember that the imminent fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since the previous season dropped its finale based on the ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020