Left Menu
Development News Edition

European government bond yields fall, resuming downward trend

Euro zone government bond yields fell by one to two basis points in early European trading on Friday, resuming their downward trend after rising temporarily on Thursday when the European Central Bank expanded its bond-buying programme, as expected. The ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros to 1.85 trillion euros and extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022 on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST
European government bond yields fall, resuming downward trend

Euro zone government bond yields fell by one to two basis points in early European trading on Friday, resuming their downward trend after rising temporarily on Thursday when the European Central Bank expanded its bond-buying programme, as expected.

The ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros to 1.85 trillion euros and extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022 on Thursday. It also extended access to cheaper loans for banks until June 2022. The sell-off in bond markets was modest as ECB chief Christine Lagarde noted that inflation remained disappointingly low and said that the PEPP envelope "need not be used in full".

"This is likely to be the last substantial policy move from the ECB for now, assuming the economy recovers and any euro strength is modest," UBS strategists wrote in a note to clients. Yields fell on Friday, with Italy's 10-year yield close to its lowest ever at 0.504% at 0818 GMT.

Germany's benchmark Bund yield fell 2 bps to -0.618% at 0818 GMT. "Additional COVID-related restrictions imposed in Germany and France over the Christmas period promise to weigh on investor sentiment at the open today," ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Governments across Europe have imposed restrictions on activity to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the Christmas holiday period. Spain's 10-year government bond yield also fell 2 basis points. It remained narrowly in positive territory at 0.008% at 0819 GMT.

Portugal's 10-year yield, which turned negative Tuesday, was down 2 bps at -0.034%. Also in focus on Friday is the second day of the European Union leaders summit.

On Thursday, EU leaders reached a deal on the 1.8 trillion euro ($2.18 trillion) financial package, after a last-minute compromise with Poland and Hungary, who had previously blocked the funds because access to the money will be linked to respecting the rule of law. Hungary will launch a case in the EU's top court to annul the rule-of-law declaration, the Hungarian justice minister said on state radio on Friday.

Poland also said it would challenge the conditionality on the rule of law. EU leaders also reached a deal on a tougher 2030 climate target on Friday, after all-night talks.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde bags hard-won deal, but battle with hawks has only begun

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde brokered a difficult compromise this week to secure backing for a new pandemic-fighting package of measures, but her battle to convince sceptics among her colleagues and investors has only j...

Congress MLA clarifies on meeting BJP leader

Puducherry, Dec 11 PTI Ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar on Friday clarified that his recent meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader in-charge of party affairs in Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Kurana was a courtesy call and not f...

Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.7 per cent to Rs 220.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by...

Pranab Mukherjee's presidential memoirs to hit stands in January

A new book by late former president Pranab Mujkherjee will recount his fascinating journey from growing up under the flicker of a lamp in a remote village of Bengal to walking the rampart of the Rasthrapati Bhavan as the first citizen of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020