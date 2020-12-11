Italy agrees deal with ArcelorMittal to take control of ILVA

Italy has reached a deal with ArcelorMittal that will see the government take back control of troubled steel firm ILVA and guarantee thousands of jobs. The deal ends months of wrangling between Rome and the steel giant, which took over ILVA in 2018 but swiftly walked away from the original accord, forcing ministers to intervene to save the company.

State-owned Invitalia will pay 400 million euros ($486 million) for joint control of ArcelorMittal vehicle AmInvest Co before then investing up to 680 million euros, by May 2022, to raise its stake to 60% under the terms of the deal. Invitalia said the agreement will make it possible to retain all of ILVA's 10,700 workers, many of them in the company's Taranto plant in Italy's relatively underdeveloped south.

Rome is taking a more activist role in corporate Italy, investing in some key industries to help revive growth and get the economy through the coronavirus crisis. A national steel industry is seen by ministers as important to supply an engineering sector that is a big employer and that could benefit from planned domestic infrastructure spending.

The deal involves a series of investments to cut ILVA's carbon footprint and make Taranto the biggest "green" steel production plant in Europe, including an electric furnace capable of producing up to 2.5 million tonnes of steel per year. ILVA is targeting an overall steel production of 8 million tonnes in 2025, ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Friday.

The future of ILVA has been a headache to successive Italian governments, which have struggled to balance the need to clean up the toxic site in Taranto and safeguard jobs. ArcelorMittal previously said it was pulling out of the 2018 takeover after parliament scrapped a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks during a clean-up.

Rome has faced criticism for its handling of ILVA, with some saying its policies will cost hundreds of millions of euros. ($1 = 0.8227 euros)

