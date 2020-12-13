Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DCM18 BIZ-BOND-ETF Govt plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal New Delhi: The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said. DCM27 BIZ-FINMIN-BANKS-MSME FM reviews progress of various schemes under 3 packages; banks sanction Rs 2.05 lakh cr to MSMEs New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took stock of progress made under various schemes under the three Aatmanirbhar Bharat Packages (ANBP) to help revive economy hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

DCM11 BIZ-FINMIN-BANK Finmin to take call on Rs 14,500 cr capital infusion into banks in Q4 New Delhi: The Finance Ministry will take a call on residual Rs 14,500 crore capital infusion in the public sector banks (PSBs) in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, sources said. DCM31 BIZ-RBI-RTGS Round-the-clock RTGS facility from mid-night tonight Mumbai: The Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) for high-value transactions will become available round-the-clock from 00:30 hours Monday onwards, making India one of the few countries in the world to operate the system 24X7.

DCM13 BIZ-YEAR-FOREIGN INVESTORS Foreign investors stock up on Indian equities with record Rs 1.4 lakh cr net inflow; dump debt securities New Delhi: Excess liquidity, attractive valuations and weakness in the US dollar propelled foreign investors to flock to the Indian stock market in a big way with the highest-ever net inflow of Rs 1.4 lakh core in 2020, but they also dumped debt securities worth a record amount amid pandemic-driven stress in the economy. DCM5 BIZ-EPFO INTEREST EPFO likely to credit 8.5pc interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December.