Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten hit by cyberattack

Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten hit by cyberattackReuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:12 IST
Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten sustained a cyberattack earlier on Monday and several key systems are currently down, the company said in a statement.
The company, which operates ferries along the Norwegian coast as well as cruises in the Arctic and Antarctic in normal times, said it did not expect the attack to lead to a "material financial effect", it said.
