PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:31 IST
Senior RSS activist dies in road mishap in Karnataka
Senior RSS leader Venkataramana Holla (60) died in a road accident at Polya near Kabaka in Puttur early Tuesday, police said. Holla, a resident of Agrabail, was the pramukh of the gram vikasunit of Mangaluru division of RSS.

The mishap occurred when the bike which Holla was riding rammed into a divider at Polya. Holla, who had attended an RSS Baitak on Monday, had stayed back at Puttur and was returning home when the mishap occurred, police said, adding an investigation was on.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

