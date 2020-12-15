Senior RSS activist dies in road mishap in Karnataka
Senior RSS leader Venkataramana Holla 60 died in a road accident at Polya near Kabaka in Puttur early Tuesday, police said. Holla, who had attended an RSS Baitak on Monday, had stayed back at Puttur and was returning home when the mishap occurred, police said, adding an investigation was on.PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:31 IST
The mishap occurred when the bike which Holla was riding rammed into a divider at Polya. Holla, who had attended an RSS Baitak on Monday, had stayed back at Puttur and was returning home when the mishap occurred, police said, adding an investigation was on.
