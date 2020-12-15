Senior RSS activist dies in road mishap in Karnataka

Senior RSS leader Venkataramana Holla (60) died in a road accident at Polya near Kabaka in Puttur early Tuesday, police said. Holla, a resident of Agrabail, was the pramukh of the gram vikasunit of Mangaluru division of RSS.

The mishap occurred when the bike which Holla was riding rammed into a divider at Polya. Holla, who had attended an RSS Baitak on Monday, had stayed back at Puttur and was returning home when the mishap occurred, police said, adding an investigation was on.