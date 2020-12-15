Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rise as vaccine optimism outweighs new pandemic curbs

But with the European Union possibly approving a COVID-19 vaccine by January, investors are focusing on vaccine optimism, said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Traders are looking beyond the impacts of immediate precautions of a stricter lockdown in the near-term." Among sectors, auto and parts makers led gains with Volkswagen rising 5% after its supervisory board said Chief Executive Herbert Diess had its full support as he leads a new team, averting a leadership crisis. Miners rose as copper and iron ore prices were buoyed by upbeat factory output data from China.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:35 IST
European shares rise as vaccine optimism outweighs new pandemic curbs

European shares rose on Tuesday, with optimism from vaccine roll-outs helping investors shake off nervous early trades as rising COVID-19 cases result in tighter curbs across the continent. Vaccination drive in the United States, the latest Western country after the UK, boosted sentiment, lifting the pan-European STOXX 600 index up. 0.2%.

After an initial 0.5% slip, the London's FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. London moved into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, with a new variant of the coronavirus likely causing increased infection rates.

Meanwhile, Italy was likely to go under partial lockdown from Dec. 24 to at least Jan. 2 and Germany was set for a new lockdown on Wednesday. But with the European Union possibly approving a COVID-19 vaccine by January, investors are focusing on vaccine optimism, said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"Traders are looking beyond the impacts of immediate precautions of a stricter lockdown in the near-term." Among sectors, auto and parts makers led gains with Volkswagen rising 5% after its supervisory board said Chief Executive Herbert Diess had its full support as he leads a new team, averting a leadership crisis.

Miners rose as copper and iron ore prices were buoyed by upbeat factory output data from China. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, both with big auto and mining names, rose around 0.5%.

Analysts, however, warned of the impact of the new pandemic-led curbs. It could cost as much as 3.5 billion euros in lost value added for Germany, said Erik-Jan van Harn, a northern Europe economist at Rabobank, adding the second round of catch-up spending need not be as strong as the first. Investors will also keep an eye on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting set to begin on Tuesday as Washington struggles to pass a fiscal stimulus.

Europe's retail sector lagged, pressured by a 2.7% drop in H&M after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said that local-currency sales fell 10% in its fourth quarter, with a big slowdown in the final month due to the pandemic. But losses in the sector were tempered by a 6.4% jump in JD Sports after the sportswear retailer said it bought U.S. retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

London is set to move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, while Canada began its inoculation drive to become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after Britain and the United States.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...

Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020