JSPL appoints Hemant Kumar as new CFO

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has appointed Hemant Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel from Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:13 IST
JSPL is part of the $22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has appointed Hemant Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel from Tuesday. He has been associated with JSPL for more than nine years and is a strategic planner with cross-functional experience of working in close coordination with senior leadership teams in the formulation of business strategy for operating plans and long term plans.

Kumar has over 28 years of experience with leading industrial houses like Dalmia Cement, Jindal Saw Ltd, Hero Motors and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. He has been instrumental in efficiently managing the treasury functions and largely responsible for handling a wide portfolio of corporate finance functions. He is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce besides a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. The company says it is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

