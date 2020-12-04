Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges -source

U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, a person familiar with the matter said, signaling a potential end to a case that has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:48 IST
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges -source
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, a person familiar with the matter said, signaling a potential end to a case that has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada. Negotiations between Meng's attorneys and the U.S. Justice Department picked up after the U.S. presidential election a month ago, the person said, but it is still unclear what kind of deal could be struck.

Meng, 48, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant. She faces bank fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, which was subject to U.S. sanctions. Meng does not think she did anything wrong and so is reluctant to make admissions that she does not think are true, the person said. Further negotiations are expected to take place on Friday, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on a possible deal. It said the case might be resolved with a "deferred prosecution agreement" under which Meng would admit to some of the allegations against her and prosecutors would defer and later drop the charges if she cooperated. In the case, which was filed in New York, Huawei and Meng are accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a suspected front company that operated in Iran.

Huawei has said Skycom was a local business partner, but U.S. prosecutors said it was an unofficial subsidiary used to conceal Huawei's Iran business. U.S. authorities say Huawei used Skycom to obtain embargoed U.S. goods, technology and services in Iran, and to move money via the international banking system. The charges against the company include violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The source said the negotiations do not appear to be part of a larger deal with Huawei, which was hit with additional charges in the case in February, including conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies. U.S. Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi declined to comment. Huawei also declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing that Meng was innocent and that the U.S. had "choreographed" the case to contain Chinese high-tech companies, without commenting directly on the reports. "We urge the U.S. to drop this extradition warrant and arrest order on Ms Meng and we urge the Canadian side to release her and allow her to return to China at an early date," she said.

Shares in Huawei's greater China suppliers, such as Wus Printed Circuit Kunshan, Shennan Circuits and Hon Hai Precision Industry, rose after the news, bucking a broader retreat in the market. 'END THIS NIGHTMARE'

The Trump administration has targeted Huawei's business worldwide in an effort to thwart its ambitions to supply next generation 5G networks. In pressuring other countries to bar Huawei from their cellular networks, the United States said it was worried its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The company has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Meng is due back in British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday as she fights extradition to the United States. If she were to admit wrongdoing, the Trump administration could claim victory in a thorny dispute with China, and relieve the pressure on Canada, which has found itself in the cross fire of the U.S.-China trade war.

After Meng's arrest, China cut off imports of canola seed from Canada and detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, for alleged spying. They remain behind bars. "Ottawa has been pressing Washington to try to come and help us in any way possible, and this would be a great way to end this nightmare," former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Reuters broke news of the bank fraud charges two years ago and exclusively reported last year on how an internal HSBC probe helped lead to the charges against Huawei and Meng. The U.S. sanctions investigation was spurred by Reuters reports more than six years ago that detailed the close ties between Huawei and Skycom. ? U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters after Meng's arrest in 2018 that he would intervene in the case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China. Meng's lawyers expressed concern at the time that she was a pawn.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Primark looks to recoup $579 mln of sales lost to lockdowns

Primark owner Associated British Foods raised its estimate of lost sales due to COVID-19 lockdowns this autumn to 430 million pounds 579 million but said it was hopeful of making up some of the shortfall with phenomenal pre-Christmas tradin...

Competition Comm to conduct market study on private equity investments: Chairperson

Fair trade regulator CCI will shortly commence a study on private equity PE investments in the country to look at various aspects, including whether PE investors rights in invested companies could lead to decisions that can impact competiti...

INSIGHT-Russian state employees describe pressure to join vaccine trials

In late September, Moscow municipal official Sergei Martyanov sent a series of text messages to his subordinates Colleagues... What is this sabotageMartyanov was expressing dismay at his staffs apparent reluctance to volunteer for the human...

MVA wins 3 of 6 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, leads on 1

Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA candidates Arun Lad, Satish Chavan and Abhijit Wanjarri on Friday won Pune, Aurungabad and Nagpur Graduate constituencies in the state Legislative Council elections. Jayant Asgaonkar of Maha Vikas Aghadi was leading fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020