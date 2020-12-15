Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online. "We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech," Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:02 IST
Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10% of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.

"We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech," Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said. Governments are wrestling over measures to better control illegal or dangerous content on social media, with the European Union set to unveil its own package on Tuesday.

Britain's new rules, which will be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites which break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content. Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm such as disseminating misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses "robust rules" to follow. SAFETY FIRST

Facebook and Google have said they would work with the government on the regulations. Both companies said they took safety extremely seriously and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue. "The safety of our online communities - our users and our creators - is our top priority, and so we haven't waited for legislation to act," said Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of Google's YouTube UK.

"We have worked with industry, community groups and the Government to tackle harmful content." Fast growing video-sharing platform TikTok, owned by China's Bytedance, said it was looking forward to reviewing the proposals and working with the government to continue to strengthen online safety.

"At TikTok, safety isn't a bolt-on or a nice-to-have, it's our starting point to building a creative, diverse community," a spokesman said. British media regulator Ofcom will be given the power to fine companies up to 18 million pounds ($24 million) or 10% of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules.

It will also be able to block non-compliant services from being accessed in Britain. Online journalism and reader comments on news publishers' websites will be exempt to safeguard freedom of expression.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mushfiqur Rahim fined 25 per cent of match fee for misbehaving on field

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a th...

Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At...

Farmers protest:Guards restrict entry of visitors to Coronation Park;no order issued, says official

Heritage enthusiasts and other people visiting the historic Coronation Park in northwest Delhis Burari area in the past few days, have not been allowed entry, with security staff citing lodging of paramilitary personnel on its premises as t...

Assam govt cancels Maruti Suzuki dealer's trade licence for selling old cars by repainting them

The Assam Transport Department has cancelled the trade licence issued to a dealer of the countrys largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, for allegedly selling old vehicles by repainting them, officials said on Tuesday. The District Transpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020