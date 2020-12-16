Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Stimulus optimism and Apple spark Wall Street rally

Apple Inc was the top boost to all three U.S. benchmarks, jumping 4% to its highest since September after a report said it plans to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021. Some investors viewed the recent spike in coronavirus infections and deaths as a impetus for a quick deal on a COVID-19 stimulus bill, with economically sensitive sectors such as consumer discretionary, materials leading gains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:08 IST
US STOCKS-Stimulus optimism and Apple spark Wall Street rally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wall Street surged on Tuesday as optimism about a potential government stimulus kept spirits high, while investors bet on more signals of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year. Apple Inc was the top boost to all three U.S. benchmarks, jumping 4% to its highest since September after a report said it plans to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021.

Some investors viewed the recent spike in coronavirus infections and deaths as a impetus for a quick deal on a COVID-19 stimulus bill, with economically sensitive sectors such as consumer discretionary, materials leading gains. The S&P 500 utilities index climbed 2%, on track for its strongest one-day gain since early November.

"They have lagged, and you could see a little bit of rotation of people looking for yield," said 6 Meridian Chief Investment Officer Andrew Mies, referring to utilities stocks. Broad gains across the stock market were a healthy sign, Mies added.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited top congressional leaders to meet in an effort to finalize a massive government spending deal and reach an agreement on a new package of coronavirus relief. The Fed is also expected to signal low-interest rates for the foreseeable future in its two-day meeting starting Tuesday. The recent coronavirus vaccine roll-out is expected to improve the central bank's 2021 outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.16% at 30,206.61 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.19% to 3,690.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.94% to 12,556.66.

Supported by Apple, the S&P 500 technology sector index added 1.3%. The sector has outperformed the broader market during the pandemic and is up over 35% year to date, with investors viewing it as resilient to virus-related disruptions. "The market likes to go to tech when it is afraid the economy may stall because of a rise in infections and shutdowns," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management.

Increased liquidity and ultra-low lending rates have sent investors flocking to stocks for during the COVID-19 pandemic, while recent optimism over a vaccine pushed the S&P 500 to a series of record highs last week. "We remain overweight on equities and have added selective exposure to more cyclically oriented sectors, including industrials, materials, semiconductors, housing and consumer durables," Erin Browne and Geraldine Sundstrom, managing directors at investment manager PIMCO wrote in a note.

Eli Lilly and Co jumped 5% after the company said it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc in a deal potentially valued at $1 billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy. Prevail's shares surged about 80%. Moderna Inc's shares fell more than 6%, even after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise any new concerns over data on the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine. A report said the vaccine will gain emergency use approval on Friday.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 150 new highs and 17 new lows. (Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020